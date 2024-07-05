J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.11. 600,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

