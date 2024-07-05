J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,473. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $320.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.11.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

