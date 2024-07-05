J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Separately, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FMAG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 44,795 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Profile

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

