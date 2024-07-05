J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 256 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,266.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.52. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.16 ($3.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($630,880.65). Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.