ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Up 1.5%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

ITEX Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

ITEX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

