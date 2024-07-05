Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in June

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $7.91 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ispire Technology
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.