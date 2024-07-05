Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in June

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $7.91 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

