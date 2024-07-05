iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 493,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $110.10. 1,820,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,463. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

