iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.51

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $221.51 and last traded at $221.40, with a volume of 33444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.44 and a 200 day moving average of $192.64.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after purchasing an additional 283,740 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,960,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 310,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.