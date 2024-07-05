iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after buying an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after acquiring an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,894,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 802,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.