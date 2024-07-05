iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week High at $375.63

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $375.63 and last traded at $375.40, with a volume of 81298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,097,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.