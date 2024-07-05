iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.05

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.05 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 5362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.59.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,940,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 572.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

