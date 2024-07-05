iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 558,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 318,842 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.68.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.