iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.92

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 13845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

