iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Trading 1.6% Higher

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.32. 9,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.