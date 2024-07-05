iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.65

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 193658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 41,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

