iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.65

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 193658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
