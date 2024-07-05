iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 741,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,170 shares.The stock last traded at $23.73 and had previously closed at $23.52.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,614.5% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 255,558 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $3,594,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

