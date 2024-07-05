iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. 12,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

