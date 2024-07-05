iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is GenTrust LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $140,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

