iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.5% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,918. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $558.06. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.72.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
