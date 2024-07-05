iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.5% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,918. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $558.06. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.