iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after acquiring an additional 262,634 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 623,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPAC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.25. 32,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.