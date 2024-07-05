Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 2,254,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,081,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Iris Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

