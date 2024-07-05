Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pool (POOL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) recently:

6/25/2024 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $338.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $425.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $416.00 to $356.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $370.00 to $305.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $370.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.91. 137,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.74. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $298.07 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

