Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 420,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,179. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

