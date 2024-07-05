Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.42

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $33.57. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 4,071 shares traded.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

