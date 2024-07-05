Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

ISRG opened at $434.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $448.10. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.