Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $182,450.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 52.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

