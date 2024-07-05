Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,728,561.24 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $548.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 57,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

