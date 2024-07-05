Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $704,138.50 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

