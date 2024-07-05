Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Udemy Stock Up 0.7 %

UDMY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

