Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Sells $982,183.97 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $248,530.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $456,120.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

TNGX stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.