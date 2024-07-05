Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 24.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,805,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 43.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

