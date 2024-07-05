Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells $32,393.14 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paysign Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.98.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. Analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
