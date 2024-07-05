Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells $32,393.14 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paysign Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $210.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. Analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Paysign by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paysign by 18.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paysign by 39.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

