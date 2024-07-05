Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $14,733,600.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

