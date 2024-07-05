Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires $95,457.60 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 66,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,457.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,427,836 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453.90.

Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

