Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,129.80 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 926 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,693.90).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 233.40 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.28). The company has a market capitalization of £13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,334.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.09.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.66) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 285 ($3.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.61).

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.