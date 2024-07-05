Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 3,042,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,422,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Eyewear from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 110.60% and a negative net margin of 517.55%.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.