Indivior PLC Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indivior in a research report issued on Monday, July 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Indivior Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of INDV stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,526.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Indivior in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Indivior by 58.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,518,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
