Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

