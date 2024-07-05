IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE IAG opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

