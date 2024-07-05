Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Financial Contrast

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TPG RE Finance Trust $390.25 million 1.77 -$116.63 million ($1.57) -5.48

Horizon Group Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A TPG RE Finance Trust -27.55% -21.63% -5.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Group Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG RE Finance Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.59%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

