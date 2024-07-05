Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 16,834,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,263,930. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

