Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,866,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,689. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

