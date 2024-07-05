holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.75 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, holoride has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $117,991.60 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.91 or 0.05258632 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002082 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00385318 USD and is down -14.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,133.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

