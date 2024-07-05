Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.68. 31,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,168,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Hitek Global Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Hitek Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

