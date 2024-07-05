HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

