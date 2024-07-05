HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight
HireRight Price Performance
Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.
About HireRight
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
