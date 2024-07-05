Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.41. 33,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 699,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

