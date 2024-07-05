Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.41. 33,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 699,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $548.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
