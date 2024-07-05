Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.22

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), with a volume of 2804744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.96 million, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

