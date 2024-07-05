Head to Head Analysis: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Endonovo Therapeutics and QT Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and QT Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 2.55 $6.93 million N/A N/A QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Risk and Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18% QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75%

About Endonovo Therapeutics



Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About QT Imaging



QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

