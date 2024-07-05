Head to Head Analysis: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TeraWulf and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 8 1 3.11 OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TeraWulf and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 26.23 -$73.42 million N/A N/A OppFi $508.95 million 0.73 -$1.00 million $0.06 56.01

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.0% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

