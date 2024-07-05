HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOWL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

